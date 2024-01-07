24-year-old woman shot, killed by husband in Prince William County: police

A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his wife in Prince William County Saturday.

Officers were called to an area hospital where a 24-year-old woman had been brought in with a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries and police began to investigate.

The victim was later identified as Desire Alexandria Buggs, of Woodbridge.

Just after 5 p.m., detectives went to the area of Possum Point Road and Leonard Street in Dumfries to interview Buggs’ husband, 24-year-old Daniel Okoe Lawson.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Lawson brought Buggs to the hospital after the shooting occurred. Lawson told detectives what led up to the shooting and the weapon believed to be used during the shooting was turned over to police.

He was subsequently placed under arrest.

Lawson has been charged with felony murder , use of a firearm in the commission of a felony , and shooting into an occupied vehicle . He is being held without bond pending his first court date.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances and location of the shooting.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.



