D.C. police are searching for a tan-colored Chevy Tahoe they believe was used as a getaway vehicle in a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.

Police said at 6:14 p.m. a woman was shot inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue. She was awake when she was taken to the hospital.

Officials have not disclosed her current condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.