Woman pushing baby in stroller is gunned down on Manhattan street

A 20-year-old woman pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller on a street in Manhattan was fatally shot in the head on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting happened near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street on the Upper East Side around 8:20 p.m., the NYPD said.

A man came up to the woman and shot her once in the head from a very close range, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference held near the crime scene on Wednesday night. The gunman then fled eastbound on 95th Street.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old female who was unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head," Sewell said. "EMS responded to the scene, transported the victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 9:20 p.m."

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt has learned that the shooting was a domestic incident and not a random attack but the police commissioner said she could not confirm if that was true.

Authorities brought the baby, who is about 3 months old, to Metropolitan Hospital for observation.

The commissioner said the gunman was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

"At this time, there are no arrests and I am urging anyone who has information that can help us with this investigation to please call us at 1-800-577-TIPS," Sewell said. "All tips will be kept strictly confidential."