Woman shot in car near Capitol Hill hospitalized

A woman was shot in her car near Capitol Hill Friday evening, and now police are investigating whether it was due to road rage.

D.C. police said they received a call for a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. The victim, police reported, was shot while driving north on I-295.

According to FOX News, the woman who was shot drove to an area behind the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. She flagged down a U.S. Capitol Police officer on the House side of the Capitol.

Officials said she was found conscious and breathing before she was transported to an area hospital.

D.C. police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.