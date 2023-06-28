Woman shot following funeral in Southeast DC, Metropolitan police say

A woman was shot following a funeral in southeast D.C., according to police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Alabama Ave. SE around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 for reports of a shooting.

According to reports, funeralgoers were coming out of a church when they heard the shots fired.

Investigators confirmed that a woman was struck by the gunfire. She is conscious and breathing.

The northbound lanes at Alabama Ave., SE and Massachusetts Ave, SE. are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



