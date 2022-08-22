Woman sexually assaulted, threatened with knife in her apartment, Fairfax Police say

Fairfax County Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her inside her apartment.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane in Reston on Sunday around 11:50 p.m. for the report of a woman who was sexually assaulted.

The victim was asleep and awoke to a man standing inside her apartment, according to police. The man threatened the woman with what appeared to be a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Black man of unknown age, approximately 5’6" with a thin build and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Patrol units and K9 officers saturated the area to locate the man, but he was not found.

Detectives are asking community members who reside in the area to review home surveillance in the evening hours on Sunday for any suspicious activity.

"Our detectives have been working nonstop on this case. We’ve developed and are actively following up on several promising leads. I have the utmost confidence the suspect will be identified soon and we will do everything we can to hold him accountable for this heinous crime," Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes, Cyber & Forensics.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.