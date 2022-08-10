Woman set on fire, found dead inside Falls Church apartment

A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m A witness called 911 saying she heard a woman screaming for help.

When officers arrived, they said a small fire was found inside the apartment that they later extinguished.

After investigating further, police confirmed that the death was a result of a domestic incident. FOX 5 has learned that the woman who was found deceased inside the apartment was set on fire.

Police said this is not the first time they've been to this home.

So far, police reported that a witness described seeing a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, a light blue shirt and khaki shorts running from the scene.

Detectives have identified a person of interest (pictured below) related to the death. He is currently in police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.