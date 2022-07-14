Woman seen in video could have info about victim in child sexual exploitation case: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington, D.C. Field Office has released images of a woman they say may have information about the identity of a victim in a child sexual exploitation case.

FBI

Screen grabs from a video show an unknown white woman with a distinctive tattoo on her left wrist. Her face is not visible in the video but she is heard speaking English.

The FBI says the woman is known as Jane Doe 46 at this time. The video of her with the child was first seen and likely created in May 2022. No information is known about the location of the woman or child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.