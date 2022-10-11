Woman rescues newborn, mother from burning car in New Carrollton

A woman and her newborn baby are recovering Tuesday evening after the car they were in flipped over on Veterans Parkway in New Carrollton.

Michelle Council, the bystander who stopped to help rescue the newborn, spoke to FOX 5 about the heroic act.

"I decided to stop. I was on the opposite side," she recalled. "I get out and run over there and I was like 'is anyone in the car?"

Michelle Council

Council said the driver told her that her 4-days-old child was in the vehicle.

"She had tints on her car, so I couldn't get the window busted," Council said. "I went over there and got a real big brick and I busted the window. I was able to get the baby out and the baby was doing good."

The heroine told FOX 5 other passersby ran over to help get the baby's mother out of the driver seat.

Prince George's County Fire Department said the woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her child was evaluated and cleared on the scene.

Council said that she hopes to see the baby — whose name is Messiah — again one day.

