Woman reports sexual assault on popular Silver Spring trail

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Sligo Creek Trail over the weekend, and now Maryland-National Capital Park Police want your help catching the suspect.

The woman who reported the assault told police she was walking on the popular Silver Spring trail near the Three Oaks Drive intersection when she said a man suddenly grabbed her butt.

When she turned around, he took off running.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police believe the incident occurred Sunday around 4 o'clock in the evening.

The police department is stepping up patrols on the Sligo Creek Trail as they search for the suspect.

Dr. Leigh George, a Silver Spring resident FOX 5 spoke to on Monday, said the incident is "very upsetting."

"I think as women in general, we're always having to be aware of our surroundings. We don't have the luxury of like … I never ever wear headphones because I just feel like I don't have the luxury to be able to do that," Dr. George said.

Lieutenant Charles Smith with Maryland-National Capital Park Police said, "It's best to have someone with you."

"I believe there is strength in numbers, so having someone else with you or a group with you is good," he added. "If you're using earbuds to listen to music or podcasts, whatever, you gotta be in tune with your surroundings."

The woman told police the suspect was around 5 foot 8, and was wearing a black ski mask with a brown or tan backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to give them a call.

