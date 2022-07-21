Woman putting child in car grazed by bullet in Southeast DC double shooting: police

A woman putting her child in her car was grazed by a bullet in a double shooting early Thursday morning in Southeast, D.C., authorities say.

Police say the woman was putting her child in the vehicle around 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of 46th Place when shots were fired through her car window and one of them grazed the top of her head.

Officers say a 17-year-old female who was with the woman was shot in the left buttock. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment. The child was not injured.

It does not appear that the woman and teen were targeted. The investigation into the shooting is continuing.