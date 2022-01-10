Woman possibly caught in shootout at Alexandria 7-Eleven; 3 people arrested, police say

Alexandria police say three people are under arrest after a woman was shot in front of an Alexandria 7-Eleven Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesman said investigators had reason to believe the woman injured was an innocent bystander.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Duke and S. Reynolds streets.

Police radio traffic indicates the victim stated there was a shootout between two cars, and she was caught in the middle.

Police said the woman is expected to recover.

A man who lives in a nearby apartment told FOX 5 that he heard six to eight shots, then a pause and a few additional shots.

Marcel Bassett, Alexandria police spokesman, did not confirm a shootout, only saying shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspects dispersed.

Late Sunday night, Bassett confirmed three people were under arrest. He did not say if police were still searching for additional suspects.

He said it was a Good Samaritan who witnessed the shooting and drove the victim to the hospital.

"We actually think it’s great that we have civilians out here who are actually taking action to make sure everyone is safe and taking action for their fellow persons," Bassett said. "It’s a beautiful thing to hear that a civilian who just happened to be around saw someone in need and actually acted upon that."

There are several businesses near the 7-Eleven and Bassett said there is likely surveillance video that will aid the investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, Alexandria police responded to a shots-fired call right around the corner from Sunday’s shooting on Edsall Road and South Pickett Street.

On Friday, there was a shots-fired call about a mile away on the 5300 block of Taney Avenue.

No one was injured in either incident according to police.