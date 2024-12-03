Woman dead in overnight Montgomery County house fire

A woman is dead after an overnight house fire in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire was reported just after midnight Tuesday morning on White Ferry Road near Darnstown Road in the Boyds area.

Woman killed in Montgomery County house fire (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Piringer said neighbors reported smoke and alerted firefighters who rushed to the scene. Once inside, they encountered cluttered conditions, Piringer said. The body of the woman was found on the second floor of the home.

Roads in the area were closed while firefighters worked to put out the flames. Piringer said roads became icy from the water used to extinguish the blaze. He said this fire occurred in a non-hydrant area

The identity of the woman has not yet been identified.

This is a developing store. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.