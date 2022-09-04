Woman killed, man injured in domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County

A woman is dead, and a man is hurt, after a deadly domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County, police say.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in Mount Vernon.

Police say at the scene, they found a woman and a man who were both shot. Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

The woman was later pronounced dead, while police say, the man has life-threatening injuries

According to preliminary information from detectives, the incident appears to be domestic-related.

The incident remains under investigation.