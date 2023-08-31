Woman killed, man injured in crash with dump truck: police

Maryland State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Prince George’s County late Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., troopers responded to the area of US Route 50 east of Maryland Route 202 for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 1994 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck were traveling east on Route 50 when the Toyota rear-ended the dump truck.

The passenger of the Toyota, later identified as 26-year-old Joan Louise Briggs was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

The driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Jacob Donato Roberts, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the dump truck refused medical treatment at the scene.

The road was closed for approximately four hours following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

