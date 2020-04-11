Woman killed in Prince George's County fire

article

Firefighters in Prince George's County say they found a dead woman after putting out an apartment fire Friday night near Hyattsville.

Around 10:12 p.m. they saw smoke coming from one of the units in a three-story apartment building in the 7000 block of Highview Terrace.

The fire was contained to a bedroom in that apartment, where they found the woman's body.

Four other building residents were displaced after the fire.

Investigators are working to establish the woman's identity. Her body is now in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where her cause of death will be determined.

Officials found the apartment did not have a working smoke alarm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.