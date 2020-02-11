Woman killed in early Tuesday morning house fire in Southeast DC

A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Southeast D.C. The fire was reported around 5 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Darrington Street.

Deadly Darrington Street Fire / DC Fire and EMS

DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the woman succumbed to her injuries inside of a second floor room where the fire is believed to have started. Maggiolo said the response to the fire was complicated by clutter conditions inside of the home. Maggiolo said working smoke alarms alerted two others who were inside of the home. Both of the residents who survived are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.