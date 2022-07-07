Woman killed in early morning head-on collision in District Heights

A woman is dead after a head-on collision in District Heights.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Regency Parkway.

Investigators say two vehicles were headed in opposite directions when one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other.

Police say adult female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, also an adult female, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.