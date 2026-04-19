Woman killed in Foggy Bottom hit-and-run crash, MPD investigates

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The Brief Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 61-year-old woman dead Saturday morning in the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington, D.C.

Police identified the victim as Dawn Ciccone, 61, of Northwest D.C.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 61-year-old woman dead Saturday morning in the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

What we know:

Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the intersection of 23rd Street and L Street NW after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering critical injuries in the roadway. She was transported to a nearby hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS, where she later died.

Police identified the victim as Dawn Ciccone, 61, of Northwest D.C.

Investigators say a 2026 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of 23rd Street NW in the middle lane when it passed vehicles waiting in a left-turn lane. Authorities say the Jeep then made a left turn from the through lane—rather than a designated turn lane—and struck Ciccone as she was crossing L Street in a marked crosswalk.

According to police, the driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Crash remains under investigation

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation by the MPD Major Crash Investigations Unit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or submit a tip via text to 50411.