Woman killed in Foggy Bottom hit-and-run crash, MPD investigates
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 61-year-old woman dead Saturday morning in the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
What we know:
Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the intersection of 23rd Street and L Street NW after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering critical injuries in the roadway. She was transported to a nearby hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS, where she later died.
Police identified the victim as Dawn Ciccone, 61, of Northwest D.C.
Investigators say a 2026 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of 23rd Street NW in the middle lane when it passed vehicles waiting in a left-turn lane. Authorities say the Jeep then made a left turn from the through lane—rather than a designated turn lane—and struck Ciccone as she was crossing L Street in a marked crosswalk.
According to police, the driver did not stop and fled the scene.
Crash remains under investigation
What we don't know:
The crash remains under investigation by the MPD Major Crash Investigations Unit.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or submit a tip via text to 50411.
The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department.