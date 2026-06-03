The Brief Police search for several suspects after an argument escalated into a violent attack in Navy Yard. Four of six suspects were captured in surveillance images after two people were assaulted. One victim was pepper‑sprayed, the other stabbed, and both are expected to be OK.



D.C. police are searching for several suspects after an argument escalated into a violent attack in Navy Yard.

What we know:

Police say the incident began with a dispute along the 1300 block of Yards Place SE near the Urby apartments.

Six suspects were involved, and four were captured in surveillance images.

According to investigators, the group assaulted two people around 1 a.m. Sunday. One victim was pepper‑sprayed, and the other was stabbed before the suspects ran off.

D.C. Fire and EMS treated one victim at the scene. Medics took the stabbing victim to a hospital, and both are expected to be OK.

Residents say they are frustrated by the continued violence in the neighborhood.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspects sought after argument ends in stabbing in Navy Yard