Suspect sought for daytime vehicle break-in spree in Northeast DC

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The Brief A suspect allegedly smashed the windows of three parked vehicles and stole property from two of them along the 600 block of 7th Street.. Surveillance cameras successfully captured images of the unidentified individual and their getaway vehicle. The MPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a string of daylight motor vehicle thefts in Northeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins along the 600 block of 7th Street around 1:40 p.m. on July 21.

The suspect smashed the windows of three parked vehicles, and successfully stole property from two of those vehicles before fleeing the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both the suspect and the vehicle they were using were captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the identity of the suspect or the vehicle. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000.