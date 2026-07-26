19 evaluated after medical emergency at Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy

The Brief On Sunday afternoon, emergency responders transported 19 people from the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy following a mass casualty response. Out of caution, multiple local fire departments inspected the facility and ruled out carbon monoxide leaks. Authorities suspect a foodborne illness, as those affected shared similar activities before falling sick.



Emergency responders evaluated and transported 19 people from the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy on Sunday afternoon following a sequence of medical calls that triggered a mass casualty response, fire officials said.

What we know:

Crews originally arrived at 2:21 p.m. at the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy, located in the 3200 block of Oak Hill Drive. Upon evaluating an initial patient, first responders recognized it was the third request for assistance at the location within roughly 90 minutes for individuals experiencing similar symptoms.

As 15 additional people reported comparable minor symptoms, officials escalated the incident to a mass casualty response, ultimately transporting all 19 affected individuals for further care.

Out of caution, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department—supported by units from Fort Meade and Howard County—inspected the facility for potential hazards. Tests detected no traces of carbon monoxide inside the building, officials said.

What we don't know:

While the precise cause of the outbreak remains unconfirmed, authorities believe the illness might stem from food consumption, as those affected had engaged in similar activities prior to becoming sick.