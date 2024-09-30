Woman killed after struck by Maryland State Police trooper in Annapolis

A woman was killed after she was struck by a Maryland State Police trooper’s vehicle Sunday in Annapolis.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 on northbound Solomons Island Road at Route 50.

Authorities say the trooper was driving an unmarked 2016 Ford Explorer when the pedestrian unexpectedly entered the roadway.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there was no crosswalk at the crash site.

Police say the trooper, who was not injured in the crash, immediately rendered first aid to the woman and requested additional assistance.

Roads in the are were closed as crews cleared the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police will also conduct an administrative review of the case as protocol.