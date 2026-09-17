An overnight shooting led to a barricade situation in Prince George’s County.

The Brief An overnight shooting led to a barricade situation in Prince George’s County. Police found a young woman shot twice and later took a man into custody after several hours. A black sedan was towed from the scene as police remained there early Thursday.



The barricade began around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Landover townhouse on Markham Lane after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a young woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She had been shot twice, once in the face and once in the chest, and was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Neighbors also reported seeing a suspicious man on the street. K‑9 units and drones were brought in as Prince George’s County police surrounded the house they believed the suspect entered. Officers spent several hours negotiating a peaceful surrender before taking the man into custody.

A black sedan was later towed from the scene. Police have not released an updated condition for the victim or any additional information about the man taken into custody.

Police remained at the scene early Thursday.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Woman injured in Prince George’s County shooting; suspect in custody after barricade