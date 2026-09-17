Woman injured in Prince George’s County shooting; suspect in custody after barricade
LANDOVER, Md. - An overnight shooting led to a barricade situation in Prince George’s County.
The barricade began around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Landover townhouse on Markham Lane after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.
When police arrived, they found a young woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She had been shot twice, once in the face and once in the chest, and was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.
Neighbors also reported seeing a suspicious man on the street. K‑9 units and drones were brought in as Prince George’s County police surrounded the house they believed the suspect entered. Officers spent several hours negotiating a peaceful surrender before taking the man into custody.
A black sedan was later towed from the scene. Police have not released an updated condition for the victim or any additional information about the man taken into custody.
Police remained at the scene early Thursday.
Woman injured in Prince George’s County shooting; suspect in custody after barricade
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department.