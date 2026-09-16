The Brief Fencing went up around the Kennedy Center a day after the Trump‑aligned board voted to close it. A judge again blocked restoring Donald Trump’s name as lawyers warned the venue could become "unsafe" and "decrepit." Trump said the closure was needed for safety repairs funded by Congress with $257 million.



Fencing went up Wednesday around the main Kennedy Center building, a day after the Trump‑aligned board voted to close most of the performing arts center for repairs.

The venue will shut down large portions of its facility for renovations after the board moved ahead with the closure, just hours after a federal judge again blocked the institution from restoring Donald Trump’s name to the building.

RELATED: Kennedy Center demolition worries rise with closing after judge blocks Trump name restoration

Lawyers warned the venue could deteriorate into an "unsafe, decrepit structure" that may need to be taken down.

Trump said in a social media post that the closure was necessary for safety repairs already funded by Congress with $257 million.

RELATED: Kennedy center to close over financial issues

He argued the work would proceed only if the board could add his name back to the building, a step a federal judge has twice ruled cannot happen without congressional approval.

RELATED: Kennedy Center faces closure amid financial crisis, report says

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fencing goes up around Kennedy Center after board votes to close it