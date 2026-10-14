Woman injured in DC Navy Yard shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼ M Street, Southeast Navy Yard DC Non-fatal Shooting

The Brief A woman was injured in a Navy Yard shooting. The shooting was reported in the area of 4th Street and M Street, Southeast, Wednesday evening. Police are searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored Chevy with Maryland tags 5GY4386.



A woman was injured in a shooting in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of 4th Street and M Street, Southeast, around 5 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders arrived and treated the woman, police said.

Officers are looking for a suspect described as a Black woman wearing a black shirt and driving a dark-colored Chevy with Maryland tags 5GY4386.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.