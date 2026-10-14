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Woman injured in DC Navy Yard shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published October 14, 2026 9:07 PM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 9:07 PM EDT
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M Street, Southeast Navy Yard DC Non-fatal Shooting

The Brief

    • A woman was injured in a Navy Yard shooting.
    • The shooting was reported in the area of 4th Street and M Street, Southeast, Wednesday evening.  
    • Police are searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored Chevy with Maryland tags 5GY4386.

WASHINGTON - A woman was injured in a shooting in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of 4th Street and M Street, Southeast, around 5 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders arrived and treated the woman, police said.

Officers are looking for a suspect described as a Black woman wearing a black shirt and driving a dark-colored Chevy with Maryland tags 5GY4386.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews