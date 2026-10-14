Woman injured in DC Navy Yard shooting
Image 1 of 3
▼
M Street, Southeast Navy Yard DC Non-fatal Shooting
WASHINGTON - A woman was injured in a shooting in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.
What we know:
Officers were called to the area of 4th Street and M Street, Southeast, around 5 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
First responders arrived and treated the woman, police said.
Officers are looking for a suspect described as a Black woman wearing a black shirt and driving a dark-colored Chevy with Maryland tags 5GY4386.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department.