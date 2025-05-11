Woman found shot to death in Maryland residence

The Brief One woman was found dead and suffering from gunshot wounds in her Landover residence. Prince George's County police continue to investigate this incident. The identity of the woman has yet to be released.



A woman was found shot to death in her home in Prince George’s County.

Police say they received a call around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, about the discovery of a woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home, who had died.

Although a neighbor told FOX 5’s David Kaplan he believes the shooting happened overnight. The neighbor goes on to say he heard multiple gunshots overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

That neighbor across the street told Kaplan they did not hear gunshots Saturday afternoon, leading them to believe the woman was shot as a result of the gunfire they heard overnight.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects at this time. The details of the timing of the shooting still remain unclear.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.