Woman found dead, man arrested inside Yellowstone National Park
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - A woman was found dead inside a car and a man was arrested at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.
Park rangers said on Saturday, they responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful.
Crews found a single vehicle that was driven into a snowbank and a man was standing outside.
When they looked inside the vehicle, they found a woman deceased. Her cause of death is being determined, and her identity has been withheld pending notification of family.
The man was then arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.
The National Park Service is investigating with the help of the FBI, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.