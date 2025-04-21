Woman found dead in dumpster ruled a homicide: police

Police say a 62-year-old woman who was found dead in a dumpster has been ruled a homicide.

What we know:

On the morning of Saturday April 19 around 8:00a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C. They found an adult woman inside a dumpster. DC Fire and EMS pronounced the woman dead.

The Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as 62-year-old Donella Bryan of Northeast D.C.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.