Woman forced into her vehicle at gunpoint, sexually assaulted in Laurel: police

Authorities say a woman was forced into her vehicle at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted Tuesday morning in Laurel.

Police say the attack happened around 6 a.m. in the 6900 block of Andersons Way.

Officers say the male attacker is approximately 5-feet-10-icnhes tall, and is believed to be in his late twenties to early thirties. He was wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

Police say he fled on foot towards Contee Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Swidarski at 301-498-7645 or email an anonymous tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.