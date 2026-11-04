Woman, dog hospitalized after being shot in DC
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WASHINGTON - A woman and her dog were hospitalized Tuesday night after both were struck by gunfire in southeast Washington, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlantic Street.
First responders found the woman conscious and breathing before transporting her to a local hospital. Her dog was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment.
Investigators have not released suspect details or established a motive for the shooting.
Authorities urged anyone with information to contact police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous text tip to 50411.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.