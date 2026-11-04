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Woman, dog hospitalized after being shot in DC

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated November 4, 2026 10:18 AM EST Published November 4, 2026 9:24 AM EST
article

The Brief

    • A woman and her dog were hospitalized after being struck by gunfire Tuesday night.
    • Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Atlantic Street.
    • Investigators have not released suspect details or established a motive for the shooting.

WASHINGTON - A woman and her dog were hospitalized Tuesday night after both were struck by gunfire in southeast Washington, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlantic Street.

First responders found the woman conscious and breathing before transporting her to a local hospital. Her dog was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment.

Investigators have not released suspect details or established a motive for the shooting.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous text tip to 50411.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.  

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