Woman dies after found shot in head inside vehicle in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a woman died after she was found shot inside a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Northeast, D.C.
Police say they responded to the 400 block of 61st Street just before 1 a.m. where they found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot to the head inside a vehicle.
She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.