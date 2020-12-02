Woman dies after found shot in head inside vehicle in Northeast DC

Authorities say a woman died after she was found shot inside a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Northeast, D.C.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of 61st Street just before 1 a.m. where they found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot to the head inside a vehicle.

She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.