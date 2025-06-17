Woman dies after being drug under semi-truck, then hit by another vehicle in DC: police

article

D.C. police are investing after a woman was hit and killed by a truck in Northeast Monday night.

She has been identified 39-year-old Sierra Nichole Smith.

What we know:

According to police, Smith was found by first responders in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, around 9:30 p.m. on June 16 unconscious and not breathing,

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite all lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Police say Smith did not have a fixed address.

The backstory:

Investigators believe a semi-trailer truck was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, when the pedestrian ran into the roadway, stumbled and fell in front of the truck.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck hit her, causing her to get pinned under the vehicle as it continued traveling eastbound into the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

The woman ended up being dislodged and was then hit by a silver 2007 Chevrolet Suburban traveling behind the semi-trailer truck. The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene.

Dig deeper:

A report from USA Today claims that the semi-trailer truck that hit was woman was allegedly carrying one of the Army M1 Abrams tanks featured in the Army 250th Birthday Parade.

USA Today reports that the information comes from an internal Army document obtained by the outlet.

FOX 5 DC reached out to D.C. Police and the U.S. Army for confirmation. At this time, they have not confirmed the validity of the report.

What's next:

Detectives with MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling this investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.