Woman dead after found shot inside vehicle in Prince George’s County

A woman is dead after police say they found her suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of 67th Court in the Riverdale area.

Authorities say the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.