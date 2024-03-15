Woman critically injured in Annandale shooting

A woman is in critical condition after police say a shooting occurred Friday evening near the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.

Fairfax County police officers are currently on Woodburn Road in Annandale investigating the incident.

The department said it received a call reporting shots fired in the area around 4:30 p.m.

So far, detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A woman was taken to the hospital, and the suspect – who has been identified as Tylan Jennings – is believed to have left Fairfax County in a white SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




