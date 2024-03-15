Expand / Collapse search

Woman critically injured in Annandale shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
5:32PM
Annandale
FOX 5 DC

ANNANDALE, Va. - A woman is in critical condition after police say a shooting occurred Friday evening near the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. 

Fairfax County police officers are currently on Woodburn Road in Annandale investigating the incident. 

The department said it received a call reporting shots fired in the area around 4:30 p.m.

So far, detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. 

A woman was taken to the hospital, and the suspect – who has been identified as Tylan Jennings – is believed to have left Fairfax County in a white SUV. 

