Woman, child seriously injured after car fire on I-295

A woman and a child are seriously injured after a car fire that took place on I-295 on Monday night, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The fire occurred on I-295 northbound prior to exit 5C. DC Fire says the fire was fully involved and both passengers were extricated before fire officials arrived on scene.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. The fire has been extinguished.

PHOTO: DC FIRE AND EMS

PHOTO: DC FIRE AND EMS

PHOTO: DC FIRE AND EMS

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.