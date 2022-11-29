Woman charged with arson after Prince George’s County apartment fire left 2 injured

Authorities have arrested and charged a woman with arson after an early morning fire at a Prince George's County apartment complex left two people hospitalized with injuries.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at a four-story apartment building in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue in the Landover Hills area.

Fire officials say some residents were evacuated from the building and others were rescued from the building's balconies. Two people were hospitalized with what official are calling serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say 13 residents were displaced.

Officers arrested a woman and charged her with multiple counts of arson, malicious burning and reckless endangerment in connection with the fire. Damages have been estimated at approximately $100,000.

The investigation is continuing at this time.