Woman allegedly attacked Capitol police officer with baseball bat: report

A woman approached the U.S. Capitol Friday morning and attacked a Capitol police officer with a baseball bat, according to a Fox News reporter.

According to Fox News Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram says the woman approached the Capitol from the West Front and "assumed a batting stance" and then tried to strike officers.

When the officers closed in on her, she reportedly bit one of them.

Capitol police charged Olivia Romano with assaulting an officer.

After the incident, the woman reportedly claimed she was "arrested illegally" and claimed she’d been attacked by police.

