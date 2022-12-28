Woman assaulted, carjacked in Capitol Hill by 3 suspects

A woman was grabbed by the neck and pulled to the ground in a Capitol Hill carjacking on Tuesday night.

DC Police say officers responded to 119 4th Street NE around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

The victim says her car was parked on 4th Street NE and she was unloading some of her belongings. As she was about to walk away, three suspects approached her.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim's neck and pulled her to the ground. The suspect said the victim needed to give her the car keys or she would stab her.

A second suspect proceeded to hit the victim as she was laying on the ground.

The victim handed over her car keys along with Airpods and house keys. All three suspects got in the victim's gray Kia Forte and drove southbound on 4th Street NE.

Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the vehicle or suspects.