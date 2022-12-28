Hostage escapes from barricade situation at Herndon home; subject surrenders peacefully

The subject of a barricade situation in Herndon has surrendered peacefully after a lone hostage safely escaped the home early Wednesday morning.

Herndon Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night from someone inside a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Court stating that someone else inside had fired a gun.

Police say the incident quickly escalated into a hostage and barricade situation.

Fairfax County Police Department’s SWAT Team responded to the scene and took over command.

Herndon Parkway between Van Buren and Maple was closed and has since reopened.

The subject is currently being evaluated by medics. His name, photo and all related charges will be released upon the execution of arrest warrants.