Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Frederick County, Washington County, Prince George's County, Northwest Montgomery County, Berkeley County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 5:15 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Charles County, Carroll County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Fredericksburg, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Stafford County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:01 PM EDT until WED 5:45 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 5:30 PM EDT, Prince William County, Stafford County

Woman arrested for third DUI in Stafford Co. after parking on curb, causing disturbance at Popeye's

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was arrested on her third DUI charge after she was seen driving erratically, then caused a disturbance at a Stafford County fast-food restaurant. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, at 3:22 p.m., a deputy responded to the area of Warrenton Road and Commerce Parkway for reports of a drunk driver. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Multiple callers said they saw a white sedan driving on the shoulder, driving into oncoming traffic, and running a stop sign.

The deputy found the car partially parked on a curb at a Popeye’s. Employees at the restaurant then began motioning for his attention from the drive-thru window and told the deputy that the driver was inside causing a disturbance. 

Upon entering the Popeye's, the deputy saw the driver, identified as 61-year-old Belinda Hopper of Fredericksburg, yelling at the employees about her food order. The deputy noticed Hopper smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Driver evaded cones surrounding Clinton work area, crashed into sinkhole: officials

She was asked to leave the restaurant and the deputy began a DUI investigation. Field sobriety tests were administered and Hopper was arrested. 

Hopper was charged with driving under the influence-third offense within 10 years, refusal of a test, obstruction of justice, and driving on a revoked license. 

She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.