Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

article

A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case.

According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.

Police say three suspects entered the store, and began taking items off the store's shelves.

The suspects then were confronted by a store employee as they tried to flee the store.

During the confrontation, police say, one of the suspects pepper sprayed the employee. The employee was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects then fled the scene in a red Honda Accord with Maryland license plate 2EK4356.

After the incident, the store reported missing hair extensions.

On Wednesday, one of the suspects, Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24, of Southeast, D.C., was taken into custody.

Neal is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and assault & battery.

READ MORE: USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in suburban South Kensington

Police say they are still searching for the other two suspects in the case.

One of the suspects is described as male, between 17-22 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, and medium length black hair. The other suspect is described as a female, between 17-22 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a thin build, and black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.