Woman arrested for DUI with young child in car

A 29-year-old Herndon woman was arrested Friday for driving under the influence with a young child in the car, according to Stafford County police.

Police say a witness reported a silver Ford Fusion driving recklessly and had struck multiple curbs.

Police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, finding an open White Claw and a bottle of whiskey in the car. They also discovered a young child was in the vehicle, according to police.

The driver, Brittany Passmore, was arrested for DUI with a child, felony child neglect, obstruction, refusal, drinking while driving and a traffic lane violation.