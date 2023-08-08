Woman arrested after breaking into Leesburg home to steal dog she surrendered to shelter

A woman and her accomplice were arrested after Leesburg police say they broke into a home and stole a dog that she surrendered to a shelter.

According to police, the break-in happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12. They say the suspects, 22-year-old Dabryn Norris and 21-year-old Taylor Ward, forced their way into the victim’s home in northeast Leesburg and stole a two-year-old Cane Corso Pittbull mix named Gelato.

No other items were taken during the burglary, including another dog that was also in the home at the time.

Investigators were able to identify Norris and Ward as the suspects through an investigation and found that Ward previously owned the dog but had voluntarily surrendered Gelato last year.

Left: Taylor Ward, 21 Right: Dabryn Norris, 22

Gelato was turned over to authorities on Friday, July 28 in good condition. Norris and Ward were taken into custody on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7, respectively.

Norris has been charged with stealing an animal, breaking and entering, conspiracy to steal an animal and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Ward has been charged with conspiracy to steal an animal and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. All charges are felonies.

Both Norris and Ward were released from the Loudoun County Detention Center on bond.