Wolf Trap to open for 2021 summer performances with reduced capacity, socially-distanced pod seats

The Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has announced that it will hold live performances this summer at the Filene Center at a reduced capacity and with socially-distanced pod seating.

Officials say mask requirements will be in place and that their health and safety guidelines will be modified as needed. SUMMER 2021 POLICIES AND GUIDELINES

Last year, Wolf Trap canceled of all its 2020 summer performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 closures impacted shows at the Filene Center, Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods, and The Barns at Wolf Trap.

This summer marks Wolf Trap's 50th anniversary season which will be recognized with a concert on July 1.

A full schedule has been posted online. Tickets for June and July performances go on sale to the public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.