Wolf Trap announces summer concerts including Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Chance the Rapper & more
WASHINGTON - Wolf Trap announced the lineup for its 2026 summer shows on Tuesday, featuring a variety of well-known musicians and other artists.
What we know:
Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation will hold a series of concerts and performances from June 6 to September 20 at the Filene Center.
The following artists will take the stage this summer:
June
- Gary Clark Jr.: June 6
- The Beach Boys: June 7
- A Celebration of John Prine: June 9
- Lauren Daigle: June 11
- Young The Giant: June 12
- Sing-A-Long Sound of Music (Interactive Movie/Film Screening): June 13
- Orville Peck: June 14
- Wilco: June 18
- Broadway in The Park (Musical Theater Showcase): June 20
- Melissa Etheridge with Wynonna Judd: June 24
- St. Vincent: June 25
- Riverdance (Irish Dance Production): June 26, June 27 (two performances) and June 28 (two performances)
- The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet: June 30
July
- Daniel Donato with Molly Tuttle:July 1
- Harry Connick Jr: July 3
- Sarah McLachlan: July 5
- National Symphony Orchestra with Lizzo: July 7
- National Symphony Orchestra - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert (Film Screening with Live Symphony): July 09
- A. R. Rahman: July 10
- National Symphony Orchestra - The Little Mermaid in Concert (Film Screening with Live Symphony): July 11
- Pepe Aguilar: July 12
- Lindsey Stirling:July 14
- Alison Krauss and Union Station: July 16 and July 17
- Trombone Shorty with Orleans Avenue, Mavis Staples and The War and Treaty: July 18
- Tori Amos: July 22
- Bob Dylan with Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band:July 24 and July 25
- The Head and The Heart: July 26
- Joe Bonamassa with Gov't Mule:July 29
- Jason Isbell:July 30
- Kidz Bop:July 31
August
- Chance the Rapper: August 1
- Tosca (Opera Production): August 7
- ABBA The Concert (ABBA Tribute): August 8
- Blues Traveler: August 11
- Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors: August 12
- National Symphony Orchestra (Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony): August 14
- National Symphony Orchestra with Gianandrea Noseda (American Mosaic): August 15
- Yacht Rock Revue: August 16
- Diana Ross: August 19
- Jon Batiste with National Symphony Orchestra: August 21
- Josh Groban: August 22
- Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes: August 23
- Gregory Alan Isakov: August 26
- National Symphony Orchestra - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Film Screening with Live Symphony): August 27
- Tedeschi Trucks Band: August 28 and August 29
- James Taylor and His All-Star Band: August 30, September 1 and September 2
September
- Squeeze: September 3
- National Symphony Orchestra (Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration): September 4
- National Symphony Orchestra – Saturday, September 05
- Shreya Ghoshal: September 6
- Philadelphia Ballet - Stars and Stripes Forever (Ballet/Dance Performance): September 10
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: September 12
- Ray LaMontagne: September 13
- John Fogerty: September 15
- Theee Sacred Souls: September 17
- The Avett Brothers: September 18 and September 19
- Erykah Badu with De La Soul and The Alchemist: September 20
Dig deeper:
Concertgoers who plan to drive to events may park for free on site. Those using public transportation can ride the Wolf Trap Shuttle, which runs from the McLean Metro Station to the Filene Center every 20 minutes, starting two hours before showtime.
Guests can bring their own food and alcohol to enjoy picnic style on the lawn during the concert.
The center also offers concessions, including crab cakes, burrito bowls and craft beers. Ovations, the onsite restaurant, is also open for customers before performances.
The Filene Center also has large screens, upgraded bathrooms, water bottle refilling stations and more.
Guests can purchase tickets on the Wolf Trap website and can follow the organization’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for any show updates.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation.