Wolf Trap announces summer concerts including Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Chance the Rapper & more

The Brief Wolf Trap’s 2026 summer season runs from June 6 through September 20 and features major artists including Diana Ross, Bob Dylan, Chance the Rapper, Josh Groban, Erykah Badu, James Taylor and The Beach Boys. The lineup also includes National Symphony Orchestra performances, film-and-concert events, Broadway showcases, opera, ballet and family-friendly shows. Free parking, Metro shuttle service and lawn picnicking with outside food and alcohol will again be available for concertgoers.



Wolf Trap announced the lineup for its 2026 summer shows on Tuesday, featuring a variety of well-known musicians and other artists.

What we know:

Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation will hold a series of concerts and performances from June 6 to September 20 at the Filene Center.

The following artists will take the stage this summer:

June

Gary Clark Jr.: June 6

The Beach Boys: June 7

A Celebration of John Prine: June 9

Lauren Daigle: June 11

Young The Giant: June 12

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music (Interactive Movie/Film Screening) : June 13

Orville Peck: June 14

Wilco: June 18

Broadway in The Park (Musical Theater Showcase) : June 20

Melissa Etheridge with Wynonna Judd: June 24

St. Vincent: June 25

Riverdance (Irish Dance Production) : June 26, June 27 (two performances) and June 28 (two performances)

The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet: June 30

July

Daniel Donato with Molly Tuttle:July 1

Harry Connick Jr: July 3

Sarah McLachlan: July 5

National Symphony Orchestra with Lizzo: July 7

National Symphony Orchestra - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert (Film Screening with Live Symphony) : July 09

A. R. Rahman: July 10

National Symphony Orchestra - The Little Mermaid in Concert (Film Screening with Live Symphony) : July 11

Pepe Aguilar: July 12

Lindsey Stirling:July 14

Alison Krauss and Union Station: July 16 and July 17

Trombone Shorty with Orleans Avenue, Mavis Staples and The War and Treaty: July 18

Tori Amos: July 22

Bob Dylan with Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band:July 24 and July 25

The Head and The Heart: July 26

Joe Bonamassa with Gov't Mule:July 29

Jason Isbell:July 30

Kidz Bop:July 31

August

Chance the Rapper: August 1

Tosca (Opera Production) : August 7

ABBA The Concert (ABBA Tribute): August 8

Blues Traveler: August 11

Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors: August 12

National Symphony Orchestra (Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony): August 14

National Symphony Orchestra with Gianandrea Noseda (American Mosaic): August 15

Yacht Rock Revue: August 16

Diana Ross: August 19

Jon Batiste with National Symphony Orchestra: August 21

Josh Groban: August 22

Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes: August 23

Gregory Alan Isakov: August 26

National Symphony Orchestra - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Film Screening with Live Symphony) : August 27

Tedeschi Trucks Band: August 28 and August 29

James Taylor and His All-Star Band: August 30, September 1 and September 2

September

Squeeze: September 3

National Symphony Orchestra (Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration): September 4

National Symphony Orchestra – Saturday, September 05

Shreya Ghoshal: September 6

Philadelphia Ballet - Stars and Stripes Forever (Ballet/Dance Performance) : September 10

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: September 12

Ray LaMontagne: September 13

John Fogerty: September 15

Theee Sacred Souls: September 17

The Avett Brothers: September 18 and September 19

Erykah Badu with De La Soul and The Alchemist: September 20

Dig deeper:

Concertgoers who plan to drive to events may park for free on site. Those using public transportation can ride the Wolf Trap Shuttle, which runs from the McLean Metro Station to the Filene Center every 20 minutes, starting two hours before showtime.

Guests can bring their own food and alcohol to enjoy picnic style on the lawn during the concert.

The center also offers concessions, including crab cakes, burrito bowls and craft beers. Ovations, the onsite restaurant, is also open for customers before performances.

The Filene Center also has large screens, upgraded bathrooms, water bottle refilling stations and more.

Guests can purchase tickets on the Wolf Trap website and can follow the organization’s Facebook , Instagram and TikTok for any show updates.

The Source: Information in this story was provided by Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation.



