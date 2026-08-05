Man hospitalized after stabbing on North Capitol Street

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The Brief Police found a man suffering from a stab wound late Tuesday night. The victim was taken to a hospital conscious and breathing. Officers are searching for a man wearing a white tank top and blue shorts.



A man was hospitalized after being stabbed late Tuesday night on North Capitol Street, police said.

What happened

Fifth District officers responded to the 1500 block of North Capitol Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found an adult man suffering from a stab wound.

DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a hospital conscious and breathing. Police did not immediately provide additional information about his condition.

Suspect description

Police are searching for a Black man who was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue shorts.

Investigators have not released information about what led to the stabbing.

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.