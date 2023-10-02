Wisconsin Green Alert canceled; Tomah man found safe in New Mexico

article

UPDATE: Shane Helmbrecht was located safe on Monday, Oct. 2 by the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A statewide Green Alert has been issued for Shane Helmbrecht of Tomah.

Helmbrecht is court ordered to reside at a group home in Tomah. While at the group home, Helmbrecht is able to come and go as he pleases, officials say. The alert says Helmbrecht typically advises staff when he is leaving the residence and what he is doing. Staff at the group home had noticed recently that Helmbrecht "has not been acting like his usual self."

Helmbrecht was last seen at the group home on Friday, Sept. 29. While gathering more information about Helmbrecht's disappearance, officers became aware that his parents' vehicle is missing from their Portage residence. The vehicle is described as a green 2003 Toyota Avalon with Wisconsin license 487-FNN. It is believed that Helmbrecht may have somehow traveled from Tomah Portage and has the vehicle. The vehicle will not be reported as stolen.

If you have information that could help locate Helmbrecht, you are urged to call authorities at 608-374-7400.