Winter weather advisory issued across DC region

The Brief Weather models suggest a possible midweek snowstorm, but details remain uncertain as forecasts evolve. A strong storm is expected to bring rain and gusty winds to D.C. this weekend, with temperatures swinging from the 40s to the 60s before dropping back to the 30s and 40s by Presidents’ Day.



The D.C. region has experienced its coldest winter in roughly six years, with 14.8 inches of snowfall so far.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart shared that a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the D.C. region from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A mixed precipitation is expected across the region. Some wintry mix is expected with ice accumulations averaging 1" - 2/10" in the higher elevations, with locally higher amounts possible.

Total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to be up to 1" across northern and western Maryland and portions of eastern West Virginia.

A storm system is likely to bring significant snow to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Will it snow in DC next week?

Whether we could see snow later next week actually begins with what happens this weekend.

A powerful storm system will traverse the eastern half of the country from Saturday through Sunday.

While some of our mountain zones to the west could start and end this storm with some snow, the immediate D.C. area is just looking at rain for this event this weekend.

For travelers through the holiday weekend though, watch out for some heavier snowfall across the interior Northeast as this storm pushes north.

For the D.C. area, in addition to the rain, the winds from this storm are expected to be quite gusty, especially on Sunday and Monday.

These winds will cause a bit of a temperature whiplash across the D.C. region.

Temperatures could rise from the 40s on Saturday, to the lower to middle 60s on Sunday, before collapsing back to the 30s and 40s heading into Presidents' Day.

As this storm travels northward, it will displace a lot of cold air that is currently bottled up in southern Canada.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates as this active winter pattern continues for our region.