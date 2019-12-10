'Winter is coming': Is your vehicle ready for the cold?

article

Winter will soon be here in the DMV! In fact, on Wednesday morning, some of us could see our first accumulating snow of the year in the D.C. region.

You may — or may not — be ready for wintry weather conditions, but is your vehicle?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a list of "Winter Driving Tips" so you and your vehicle can be good to go before temperatures really start to drop.

Before You Go:

- Get your car serviced

- Check for recalls

- Know your car

- Plug it in

- Stock your travel and route

- Go over your vehicle safety checklist

On the Road:

- Stay alert

- Avoid risky driving behaviors

- Slow down

- Navigate around snowplows

In a Winter Emergency:

- Stay in your car and don't overexert yourself

- Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light turned on

- Don't run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space

- Clear your exhaust pipe of any snow and run your car just long enough to stay warm

